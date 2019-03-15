West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Carol Keener, Jan Gant, Ryan King, Bryant Marker, Addyson Bassler, Leslie Bassler, McKenzie Stacy, Brady Pickerell, Kathi Petelle, Karen Lee, Amy Thorpe Rhonda Wright, Helen Sollenberger, Becky Samson, Logan Collins, Dylan Rivers, Joslynn Beneke, Katie Lunsford, Suzie Deeter, Aiden Simpson, Zoey Beneke, Chelsea Lynn Stewart, Bob Quinn

Anniversaries this week: Jason and Danielle Suggs

American Legion

Rueben sandwiches, green pickled eggs and more are available in the Canteen on Sunday, March 17, from 1 p.m. until gone.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, March 15, from 8-11 p.m. with a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

March Madness Tip Board selections on Sunday, March 17. $5 for 2 teams. Teams assigned after selection show on Sunday prior to the tourney.

SAL Fish Fry Saturday, March 23 from 5-7 p.m.

Ladies Night and Euchre is every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

The Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday through the end of April. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

TVS Kindergarten Registration

Twin Valley South Kindergarten Registration will be held April 1-5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and also April 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. Please bring your child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records and two proofs of residence which are required in order to register.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with Early Bird Games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

AKS Euchre Tournament and Dance

It’s that time of year again! AKS is holding their annual euchre tournament and dance Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 322. There are 32 spots are open for euchre at $15 per person. Dance will start around 8 p.m. There will be a DJ again this year. As always we will have lots of raffle items, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Shot bar will be available again as well, at 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Foodbank

The W. Alex Foodbank served 55 households in the month of February. This consisted of 21 seniors, 102 adults, and 54 children. Current needs are: green beans, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, oatmeal, shampoo, bar soap, and pork and beans.The Foodbank is open from 10a.m.-noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

Church of the Brethren

Free Community Meals are the first Wednesday of every month; next on April 3, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St., West Alex.

St. John Church

The mission for February brought in over $305 for Habitat for Humanity. The mission for the month of March is the Domestic Abuse Shelter.

Salem Lutheran

During Lent, Salem Kids, for age 3 years through sixth grade, will meet every Wednesday from 6-6:45 p.m.

Lenten meals, will be held each Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by the Lenten Services at 7 p.m.

Men’s Prayer Breakfast is held every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, prayer and Bible study. The next Men’s Prayer Breakfast is March 16.

The Health Ministry will do blood pressure screenings the fourth Sunday of each month, next on March 24. Participants will receive a blood pressure log with current follow-up recommendations, lifestyle modifications and recommendations. Information on blood pressure and strokes is also available.

Ohio Mission District Youth Retreat, for those in grades 6-12, will be held April 5-7, at Camp Chautaqua in Miamisburg. Reserve your child’s spot to connect with other Lutherans, by contacting Pastor Mershon, 839-4210 by March 19.

Stations of the Cross: On Good Friday, April 19, the Fellowship Hall will be transformed into a Prayer Labyrinth from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. There will be prayer stations reflecting Christ’s journey to the cross. Our traditional Good Friday service will take place at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, that same day.