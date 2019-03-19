PS FFA celebrates National FFA week

WEST ALEXANDRIA — National FFA Week was recognized Saturday, Feb. 16-Saturday, Feb. 23 this year.

The Preble Shawnee FFA celebrated National FFA Week with multiple events which got chapter members and the entire school body involved. The first event the chapter hosted was a cornhole tournament during lunch to raise money for Children’s Hospital. There were three tournaments held during the week.

The FFA chapter also placed two bales outside the school at both the entrance and exit. One was decorated as a pig and the other as a lamb, to show the community the importance of livestock and the agriculture industry.

Spirit Week took place all week and the entire school participated.

“I believe that FFA week is important because FFA is such a great and empowering organization that promotes agriculture and leadership in so many ways that everyone should get the chance to be impacted by such an organization that changes lives the way it changed mine,” Chapter Vice-President Megan Roell said.

“I believe it is important for not only our chapter but all chapters to honor national FFA week because it is a time for FFA members to host activities that raise awareness about the role the FFA plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education,” Student Advisor Lexi McCain added.

“FFA week is very important to celebrate because whether or not we are in FFA agriculture is still apart of everyday life whether it’s the food on the table or the clothes we wear on our back,” Kaydee Newton, Chapter Secretary, said.

“Our chapter loves the idea of getting to dress up to agriculture related themes for FFA week. Everyone has a blast participating in the weekly events we hold at our school. We try to get everyone involved so that way everyone can feel connected to one another, like the FFA organization is to every member in the United States, we are one big family! All week we received positive feedback from the students and the teachers as well, the students enjoyed the opportunity to dress up and the teachers enjoyed seeing all the different personalities of the students,” Treasurer Carter Roell added.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

