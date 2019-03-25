PCPD 2019 programs announced

LEWISBURG — The following is a list of this year’s programs being held at the Garber Nature Center located at 9691 Ohio 503, Lewisburg.

Programs are free with supplies provided. Donations are welcomed. Programs are led by children’s teacher and naturalist Bev Holland. Children must be accompanied by an adult for all programs.

RSVPs are appreciated but not required at 937-962-5561. For more detailed information on the programs or the Park District, visit Facebook or the website at www.preblecountyparkdistrict.org.

Programming for 2019 includes:

•North to Alaska Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Cruise the Inside Passage with photography of Tom Hissong, Naturalist.

•It’s a Tai Chi Happening! Saturday, April 27 at 1-3 p.m. Take a free beginner class with Sandra Loy.

•Hand Me a Seed Saturday, May 25 at 1-3 p.m. Learn about seeds and plants.

•Creative Collections Saturday, June 8 at 1-3 p.m. Be creative with recyclables with Beth Wright from Preble County Waste Management.

•In Honor of Mud Thursday, June 13 at 1-3 p.m. Learn about and play with mud!

•Strumming in the Sunshine Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Listen to Eric Loy and Earl Pittman perform in the Pavilion.

•Wild Hearts Mobile Zoo Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Visit with a variety of wild animals.

•Rum River Blend Saturday July 13 at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of country, bluegrass, and gospel songs.

•Goin’ Creekin’ Thursday, July 18 at 1-3 p.m. Wear old clothes and boots and hike in our creek.

•Honey Please? Ask the Bees! Saturday, July 20 at 1-3 p.m. A presentation by beekeeper Al Tuttle and an art project for kids.

•It’s Bubblelicious Science Saturday, July 27 at 1-3 p.m. Have fun learning about and blowing bubbles.

•Asteroids, Meteors & the Far Side of the Moon Saturday, August, 10 at 8 p.m. View the night sky with Astronomer and Photographer Terri Mann.

•Paint a Rock, Leave a Memory Saturday, September, 28 at 1-3 p.m. Learn about rocks in Ohio and get creative with painting some.

•Straw Babies and Pumpkins! Saturday, October 12 at 1-3 p.m. Make a Scarecrow and carve a pumpkin.

•Winter Tree ID Saturday, November 16 at 1-3 p.m. Hike in the woods and learn about trees with Tom Hissong, Naturalist.