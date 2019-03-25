Lewisburg developing Community Garden

LEWISBURG — During a meeting on Thursday, March 7, Lewisburg Village Council discussed a Community Garden project Mayor Marsha Jones has initiated with her committee. The current idea is to utilize property across from the water plant.

According to Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert, the plan is to start small and work from there. He added, the Tri-County North FFA Chapter is going to help with the Community Garden.

Sewert asked if council had previously approved the use of that location.

Jones replied, they are looking for a master gardener to complete the design of the garden. They have discussed having raised beds, so the plants won’t be walked or drove over. They have also discussed businesses or families sponsoring a garden space to take care of.

They want to have the garden ready for the middle of May. Council will not be charging for the use of the land. They will also have to approve rules and regulations for the use of the land.

Council’s approval was given for the use of the space.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH