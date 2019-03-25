PCCOA presented with state flag

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) was presented with the Ohio state flag from the American Legion Post 215 on Monday, March 11.

According to Commander Jim Favorite, this was part of the post’s community service outreach.

“It is not all about a bunch of guys sitting and getting drunk, that is why we want everyone to know we are an organization of the community,” he said. “We have donated $2,000 to the Meals on Wheels already.”

“Preble County Council on Aging is a part of our community and our organization has young and older members. It is a way to pay back for their service also,” Post Service Officer Jake Dailey added.

The post donated the state flag because the center was in need of a new flag and had replaced the United States flag during a ceremony this past summer.

The Ohio Burgee is the official flag of Ohio. Ohio’s swallowtail flag is the only non-rectangular U.S. state flag. Its red, white, and blue elements symbolize the state’s natural features and order of admission into the Union.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

