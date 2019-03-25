Tickets on sale now for Bad Art, Good Folk event

EATON — Tickets to the Preble County Art Association’s fifth consecutive Bad Art, Good Folk fundraiser are now on sale.

The event will take place Saturday, April 27, in the Produce Barn at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m., and the live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person or $260 for a table of eight.

Admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, cash bar, live and silent auctions. The fundraiser features local celebrities competing to win the most votes (dollars). Each “Good Folk” is creating a piece of art to be auctioned by charity auctioneer John Kramer. The presenting sponsors of Bad Art Good Folk include Prograde Excavation and Demolition, Muha Construction and Timken Steel.

The 2019 cast includes; Chelsea Sorrell (Prodigy Salon), Dan Schmidt (Catron’s Glass and Farmer), Elizabeth O’Hair (Somerville Bank), Eric Norton (Bullen Ultrasonics), Jeff Sewert (Village of Lewisburg), John Liddy (Timken Steel), Laura Thomas (Wares Chapel UMC), Michelle Buckley (Prograde & Wonder-mom), and Tim Ogle (Preble Home Health).

Good folk are accepting cash donations to help them raise funds and are looking for bidders to purchase their artwork during the auction.

Tickets can be purchased online by April 13, at www.preblearts.org or in person at the Visual Art Center, 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Tickets are not tax deductible but all votes are tax deductible donations and support the PCAA. The funds raised by this event make art opportunities available and accessible to the community.

The PCAA has been serving the community since 1990 by offering gallery exhibits, interactive education experiences and programs that integrate art into the community. In addition to these services, we have a strong focus on strengthening the community through art experiences. The PCAA has loyal dedication to youths, seniors and those that are differently-abled. The PCAA offers Youth for a Creative Community, a program for youth to learn skills, teamwork and collaboration while they make art for the public.

In addition, the program RISE: Respect, Integrity, Spirit and Experience focuses on teens in need of guidance and direction. RISE offers a mentoring experience that fosters pride for themselves and the community by having them actively participate in the creative process while learning life skills, responsibility, team-work and community development.

“We are proud to work with Your Happy Place, and the Preble County Senior Center, to provide affordable art activities to their clients,” PCAA Executive Director Vicky Fanberg said.

More information about this event and all other PCAA programs and activities can be found at www.preblearts.org.