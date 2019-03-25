Special Olympics track and field day seeking contributions, volunteers

PREBLE COUNTY — On Saturday, May 4, a very special event will be taking place at Twin Valley South in West Alexandria and the committee hopes members of the public can be a part of it.

The Preble County Special Olympics will host its annual Track and Field Day on that day. Special Olympics athletes will be competing in running, walking, wheelchair and field events.

This event promises to be a very exciting day for the athletes and volunteers who help make this happen. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a parade through West Alexandria. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade with a vehicle, float or on foot. The committee would like for this to be the biggest Special Olympics parade ever. The opening ceremonies at Twin Valley South’s track will follow the parade at 10 a.m.

The Preble County Special Olympics Committee is asking for a tax-deductible financial contribution to help offset the cost for the event. Expenses include t-shirts, medals, tent rentals, lunch for the athletes and other miscellaneous items.

Any additional funding received will be put toward future Special Olympics activities and programs.

Make checks payable to: “Special Olympics Preble County” and sent it to Special Olympics of Preble County P.O. Box 273 Eaton, OH 45320.

Contributions of $100 or more will be recognized on the volunteer t-shirts and announced throughout the event. Contributions must be received by Friday, April 5 for a company or organization’s name to be included on the t-shirt. Email logos to specialolympicspreblecounty@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in volunteering on May 4 should contact Regina Fullmer at specialolympicspreblecounty@gmail.com or 937-470-3670. There is a need for approximately 75 volunteers.