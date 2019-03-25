NT holds annual legislative luncheon

NEW PARIS — National Trail Miami Valley Career Technical Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter held its third annual Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 15. A freshmen-led committee invited local politicians to meet with them, eat lunch, and learn about the chapter. This gave the students an opportunity to learn important leadership skills and learn about different positions and policies in place.

“This event is organized by our AFNR Orange Block One students — they’re freshmen students. It is an opportunity for Columbus, Preble County, and Washington D.C. officials to meet with staff members, agriculturalists in our community, and the students to get multiple perspectives of either legislation, policies in place, and how they affect their lives,” Advisor Eric Kennel said.

“The learning process that goes on behind the scenes is, the students research the officials and their titles and roles. So, they are doing a history piece as well, to learn how the government is set up and what their roles are. The other piece is, their communication. They are set out to talk and communicate with these people they’ve never met before. It broadens their experience a little bit more, so next time something comes up, they are not as scared to go up and talk to someone.”

The event was planned by the Citizenship Committee, which is made up of freshmen students in the FFA chapter. According to Committee Chair Wes Taylor, they started planning this even the second day they had Kennel in class.

“The legislative luncheon is basically this big lunch where we invite elected officials to come in and eat. They talk with each other about different issues and what our chapter has been doing. We have the teachers come down and talk with them too. They can discuss any policies in place and whatnot. A big one is the State Tests — a bunch of people have a problem with those,” Taylor said.

Committee member Leah Norton added, “They’re really here to get more familiar with our chapter and check in on us.”

“This also benefits us as students a lot, because we learn from them and pick up skills from them, like public speaking,” Taylor said. “It helps our committee and everyone in it to learn better and it also gives our teachers an opportunity to discuss things with the people that are invited. It is not only the teachers and State School Board, but everyone. Like, we have the Preble County Engineer here with us today.

“It has been extremely fun planning this event. FFA is a great thing to have in our school and our community and it helps bring everybody in the community together.”

During the event, Director of Agriculture Dorothy Pelanda presented Advisor Kennel with a proclamation on behalf of Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted for supporting Ohio’s number one industry, agriculture.

