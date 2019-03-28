Commissioner’s to host Expo fundraiser

EATON — Preble County Commissioners will not be hosting the annual Commissioners Ball this year. Instead, the board will be planning a fundraising event for the Expo Expansion at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Administrative Assistant Julie Miller brought the topic up again during a meeting on Monday, March 18. She needed to know if the board was interested in throwing the Commissioners Ball so she could reserve a date at Hueston Woods Lodge.

Instead of hosting the Commissioners Ball, Commissioner Rodney Creech previously suggested throwing a fundraiser event for the Expo Expansion project. His idea was to have various bands throughout the day and maybe even host a building naming rights auction that day. He thought to either have the ball or this fundraiser, so the board wasn’t asking the public for donations for two separate events.

“A lot of times we’re going to the same people, so we’re only going to get that chunk of money one time,” he said. “Since we’re putting so much effort into the Expo Center, maybe have a big event down there with some bands and have a very good throw-down event.

“It would be something where everyone gets together and has a huge fundraising event to try and come up with some funds for the Expo. It would include a lot more people — the Commissioners Ball was limited to about 100 people. I think we could have it during the summer, where things are slowed down. My thinking was, in lieu of [the Ball] have a fundraising event at the fairgrounds.”

Commissioner Denise Robertson agreed with the plan. Creech added, it could be an educational experience and give them an opportunity to inform the public on their efforts to improve the fairgrounds.

Commissioner Chris Day asked if they were going to put an end to the Commissioners’ Ball and Robertson responded, “Just for this year.”

Day added, they raise a lot of money during the Commissioners’ Ball and he would hate to see that event go, but Robertson pointed out, they have skipped the event in the past and could always bring the event back in future years.

“I think we are all in agreement that we will pick back up [next year],” Robertson said. “I think this year we should focus on the Expo.”

Creech agreed to speak with the Fair Board and suggested forming a small committee for the proposed event. The board also discussed local bands they could ask to perform, including Flat Out and The Worley Boys.

In other business:

•The board approved an amendment to the Online Parenting Classes agreement with AJ Novick Group, Inc. to extend services an additional year at a cost of $3,500 for Job and Family Services.

•The board approved an amendment to the PRC Transportation Services Agreement with Preble County MVCAP to increase amount to $20,000 for Job and Family Services.

•The board noted approved the Fire Alarm System Maintenance Agreement with Johnson Controls to extend services an additional year at a cost of $759.91 for the Sheriff’s Department.

•The board approved a Support and Maintenance Agreement with Stephen Campbell and Associates at a cost of $1,570 for Wireless 911.

•The board noted approved the Archive Writer Services Maintenance agreement with Information Management Services at a cost of $6,300 for Microfilm.

•The board approved the Energy Purchasing Program Participation Agreement and Attachments for Electric Aggregation Programs with CCAO Service Corporation for Commission.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

