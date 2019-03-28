PS community discusses building plans

CAMDEN — The Preble Shawnee community was presented with nine building plans during a Community Outreach Forum held Wednesday, March 20.

The goal of the meeting was to use a survey to narrow down the options to two or three, so those options can be surveyed to the voting area.

Superintendent Matt Bishop began the meeting by addressing those present.

“This process has been going on since the beginning of the school year. This is an important meeting. The idea is to capture the work that the Community Advisory Team has been working on and present several options tonight to get your option, but also try to get other pieces of information,” he said.

“So, when we go to survey the community, there is enough information we’ve gotten from you guys to help us build the best survey possible. We want to get really good results to decide what we want to do. If it is a ballot initiative, we don’t want to waste our money, time, and effort to try to pass something that is ultimately going to fail.

“We already did that three times — we don’t want to do that again. That is why we’ve been very deliberate in our work, and trying to listen to everybody and invite all stakeholders to the table to listen to what they say. It is a very important next step for us,” he said.

The following building plans were presented to the public:

•Maintain all three schools long term without utilizing OFCC. Local cost would be $30,220,386 with no State Share for 268,362 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 8.95, at a cost per $100,000 home of $318.18.

This would include: full renovation of West Elkton, elementary gym, middle school gym, high school gym, extra gym (West Elkton), auditorium, ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at the Somers Gratis location.

However, it was explained, this plan has been eliminated by the Community Advisory Team already.

•Two new schools, including new PK-5, new 6-12, and converting West Elkton to the central office and preschool space. Local cost would be $32,009,389, with a state share of $28,734,727 for 234,357 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 9.5, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost per $100,000 home of $350.16.

This would include: full renovation of West Elkton, oversized elementary gym, oversized middle school gym, oversized high school gym, renovated extra gym (West Elkton), auditorium, ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at Somers Gratis location.

•Two new schools, including new PK-5 and new 6-12. Local cost would be $25,654,949, with a state share of $28,734,727 for 181,304 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 7.6, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost of $283.37.

This would include: oversizedelementary gym, oversized middle school gym, oversized high school gym, auditorium, ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at Somers Gratis location.

•Two new schools, including new PK-5 added to the Camden 1999 wing and new 6-12. Local cost would be $24,444,395, with a state share of $28,734,727 for 181,304 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 7.24, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost of $270.83.

This would include: oversized elementary gym, oversized middle school gym, oversized high school gym, auditorium, ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at Somers Gratis location.

•New Pk-5, Renovated 6-12, and West Elkton as central office/preschool. Local cost would be $32,815,129, with State Share of $22,842,446, for 283,254 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 9.72, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost per $100,000 home of $357.57.

This would include: full renovation of West Elkton, oversized elementary gym, renovated middle school gym, renovated high school gym, renovated extra gym (West Elkton), renovated auditorium, renovated ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at Somers Gratis location.

•New 7-12 added to Camden 1999 wing and West Elkton addition for PK-6. Local cost would be $25,229,978, with a state share of $24,691,654 for 182,210 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 7.47, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost of $278.97.

This would include: oversized elementary gym, oversized high school gym, auditorium, ag lab, and added classrooms. This plan asked the question if outdoor sports should stay at Somers Gratis location. Since that location would be demolished, it would add cost to relocate outdoor sports.

•Central PK-12 campus renovating existing junior high and high school with addition. Local cost would be $15,513,321, with a state share of $24,691,654 for 186,994 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 4.59, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost of $178.27. This is currently the cheapest option, but the price will increase as the design is finalized.

This would include: renovated middle school gym, renovated high school gym, renovated auditorium, renovated ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at Somers Gratis location.

•New PK-12 campus. Local cost would be $23,667,635, with a state share of $28,734,727 for 180,967 square feet. The millage at five percent for 28 years would be 7.01, with a permanent improvement levy of 0.5, at a cost of $262.78.

This would include: oversized elementary gym, high school gym, auditorium, ag lab, added classrooms, and outdoor sports staying at Somers Gratis location.

The options can be segmented, as long as there is more than one project. The central campus cannot be segmented and must be done all at once. An example was given to segment a New PK-5 out and do that project first, before renovating or building the other buildings.

The audience was asked to rate these options from “very appropriate” to “not at all appropriate” for the district. Those present were also asked how appropriate it is to include a new auditorium at a local expense of $3 million into the new high school (K-12 or 6-12) options.

According to Bishop, the steering committee will meet soon to review the results of the forum info and begin formulating a survey for the community. In the next couple weeks, they will meet with the Community Advisory Team to review what they will be asking the community.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

