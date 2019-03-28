Voter registration deadline for May 9 Special Election coming soon

EATON — Preble County will conduct a special election for the Tri-County North and the Valley View Local School Districts on May 7. Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses in these school districts is Monday, April 8.

Voters may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provide assistance or disability programs.

Voters may also register and update their address at www.myohiovote.com.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 456-8118) to change an address within the county, or to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from the BOE website, https://preble.ohioboe.com.

Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office, or the office of the Ohio Secretary of State by the deadline of Monday, April 8.

Residents are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the May 7, 2019 Special Election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which they intend to vote. One must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.