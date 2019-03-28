Preble County District Library has new mobile app

EATON — The Preble County District Library is announced last week the availability of its new intuitive mobile app, SEO Libraries App.

Available for iOS and Android, this app makes it easy to use the library even if a member is not physically in the library.

The SEO Libraries App makes it easy to digitally browse the library’s collection, get details on items, make a selection, checkout or place a hold for later pickup, and even renew items previously checked out, according library staff. Digital content can also be checked out too with the touch of a button. The app’s location finder lets members find the location and operating hours of the nearest library location. Comprehensive account management is built-in too, including the ability to place and renew holds, view their fines and fees, and for families, members can link together digital library cards to easily manage multiple accounts.

This app replaces the current app, named BookMyne. The library staff would like all members to know that the former app should be uninstalled from their devices and the new app is available for download.

Anyone interested in downloading the new Mobile App, should search for SEO Libraries App in their app store. Anyone needing assistance downloading the app, should visit the library in person or call 937-456-4250 and a staff member will be happy to guide them through the process.