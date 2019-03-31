May is Motorcycle Awareness month in Camden

CAMDEN — May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in the Village of Camden. During a council meeting on Thursday, March 21, council approved a proclamation for Motorcycle Awareness Month.

It states, “During the month of May, all roadway users should commit to the safe sharing of the roadway throughout the State of Ohio.”

In other news:

•Council adopted a resolution for the Preble County Mitigation Plan final reading.

•Council adopted a resolution to apply for Community Development Block Grant Critical Infrastructure funds through the Preble County Board of Commissioners.

•Council voted to stagger interest rates with various bank CDs.

Camden Village Council will meet for its next regular session on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

