HEAP deadline Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Miami Valley Community Action Partnership want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level with a benefit to help pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs during the cold winter months. Customers who are threatened with disconnection, or have been disconnected from their utility service, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.

When applying, make sure to have copies of the following documents:

• Most recent utility bills.

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers).

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months of proof of income preferred).

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

Applicants can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider. Applications are also available at local libraries, county departments of Job and Family Services, and Area Agencies on Aging.

Ohioans without income must schedule an appointment with the local Energy Assistance Provider to apply for the programs.

Online or paper applications for both programs must be received by March 31.

For more information on HEAP, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800-282-0880. Hearing impaired customers can dial 7-1-1 for assistance.