District library releases updated activity calendar

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

April 11, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Book Club – The Alex Crow by Andrew Smith

April 27th at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

April 15, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Disney Family Fun Night

April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: With so many stories and characters to love, we have decided it’s time to host another Disney Family Fun Night! Join us for this free, family-friendly event where we’ll have games, prizes, crafts, refreshments, and more! All are welcome to come dressed as their favorite Disney inspired character!

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack!

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• April 9: Video Games

• April 16: Scavenger Hunt

• April 23: World Book Day

• April 30: Animation Club

Kids, Tweens & Family Programs

Craft and Storytime

April 15, 22 & 29. at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting fun afterward!

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

Families can come to the West Elkton Branch every Thursday at 4 p.m. to enjoy a fun craft.

•April 4 at 4 p.m. — Spring Egg Button Wreath: Celebrate Spring with a cute egg-shaped wreath.

•April 11 — Tabletop Weathervane: This week, we’re making a whimsical weathervane from cardboard to bring some warmth to the rainy month.

•April 18 — Picket Fence Spring Basket: make a cute spring picket fence basket at your library! You can use it a center piece or even to put your favorite candy in!

•April 25 — Viewfinder Painting “Collage”: Bring your favorite outdoor pictures or pick from our stacks, and then place your viewfinder and paint what you see! The result is a fun little painting you can hang at home or give to a friend.

Tween-tivities: Ukulele

April 3, at 4 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library and April 25, at 5 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Have you ever wanted to play a musical instrument? Now’s your chance to try the ukulele! Tweens (ages 8-12) are invited to join us for a beginner-level ukulele lesson. No musical experience is necessary! This small group introduction will cover the basics of finger-picking, and will give everyone a chance for hands-on experience. *Please register in advance*

April Homeschool Hour – String Painting

April 17, at 3 p.m. and April 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Create your very own string paint flowers at this homeschool art lesson! This paint pulling process creates unique designs by using a piece of string instead of a paintbrush. Experiment with color mixing, symmetry, and more as you tackle a new technique. This program may get messy, so dress accordingly! *Please register in advance*

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack!

National Library Week Activities at your Library

• Open House — April 8, at noon at the West Alexandria Branch: Help us kick off National Library Week by joining us for our Open House. We will have snacks, coloring sheets, and many other activities. Don’t forget to sign up for our week-long drawings!

• Open House — April 8, at 2 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Come to the library and celebrate National Library Week! There will be refreshments and activities for the children. Don’t forget to enter to win a prize!

• Pixelate the Library — April 8, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: It is National Library Week and we want you to help us jazz up the library’s displays! Using grids we will make giant pixel versions of some of your favorite book, and film characters that will be displayed in the library! This program is suggested for ages 8 and up.

• National Library Week Finale with Eric Loy — April 13, at 2 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The area-based creative guitarist, musician and recording artist Eric Loy will entertain us with some of his favorite tunes. Refreshments will be provided.

Easter Party Hop

April 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library: Come to the library for our Easter Party Hop! We will have snacks, games, and crafts galore to get you into the Easter spirit.

Kids Craft: Paint A Flower Pot!

April 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and April 10, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: kids can come and paint a flower pot, plant some seeds and then watch them grow later on your front porch.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Adults

Tax Season – Free Prints

The Preble County District Library is offering free printing (up to 20 pages) for tax forms. Stop in at one of our seven branches if you need a tax form printed.

Night Owl Prowl

April 6, at 5 p.m. at the Preble County Room (450 S. Barron St. in Eaton): Join our researchers to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Using A Computer Mouse

April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Computer navigation starts with the mouse! Learn how to use the mouse buttons, what to click on, how to use a scroll wheel, and last but not least, get plenty of practice. No previous computer experience required. Visit the library or call 937-456-5562 to sign up.

Adult Craft – Spring Mason Jars

April 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Library: Join us at the library as we make a lovely spring Mason jar craft. All supplies will be provided. Please register for this program in advance at the library or by calling (937) 437-7242.

Adult Craft – Paint Your Own Pottery

April 17, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Join us at the Eaton Library as we partner with the Preble County Art Association to offer a “Paint Your Own Pottery” crafting class! Participants will be guided through a painted pottery tile project as they learn three glazing techniques. Choose from a selection of images to screen print onto tile and create a unique piece of art. Registration is limited to 12. Call 937-456-4331 or visit the library in person to sign up!

“Jump-Start Your Creativity” Talk with Nancy Christie

April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Are you in a writing rut? Are you having trouble deciding what to write when you sit down to write? Not to fear! “Jump-Start Your Creativity” will help you rev up your inspiration engine so you can continue on your writing journey! During her talk, rut-busting author and speaker Nancy Christie will provide practical tips to get you out of your writing rut, drawn from her award-winning book, “Rut-busting Book for Writers.” Nancy will give you a myriad of suggestions to break through your roadblocks so you can get back on your creative path.