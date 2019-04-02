West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Myrna Suggs, Ashley Clymer Frei, Samantha Rivers, Ross Childers, Tyler Wright, Elisa Weber, Lynn Voge, John Bassler, Jesse Nickell, Wyatt Wagers, Claire Fergus, Seth Baker, Michael Cress, Shirley Webb, Hannah Mershon, Tyler Wright, Nancy Gardner, Polly Voge, Cheryl Harmon, Amie Martin, Scott Bresher, Gail Denlinger, George Eby, Zach Shafer, Nels Munson, Mike Bell, Donald Grubb, Billy G. Bush, Bryan Day.

Anniversaries this week: Brian and Jeanne Via, Jay and Rosalie Unger.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Spring Fling Craft Show

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Spring Fling Craft Show will be held Saturday, April 13, in the Twin Valley South High School commons. Breakfast is 9-11 a.m. and tickets are pre-sale only. Tickets must be with you in order to be served. Small biscuit and gravy, sausage patty, milk or juice is $4, or a large serving is $5. One doughnut, sausage patty, milk or juice is $4, or a two-doughnut serving is $5. Spring Fling Craft Show is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with lunch available, prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Proceeds from the craft show will help to provide July 4 fireworks as well as new toys and maintenance for Santa Villa.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

New location, new date: the Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. on the west side practice fields behind the Twin Valley South facilities. There will be prizes for each age category. Bring your own basket or bag to collect the hidden eggs in.

AKS Euchre Tournament and Dance

It’s that time of year again! AKS is holding their annual euchre tournament and dance Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 322. There are 32 spots are open for euchre at $15 per person. Dance will start around 8 p.m. There will be a DJ again this year. As always we will have lots of raffle items, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Shot bar will be available again as well, at 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday through the end of April. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

TVS Kindergarten Registration

Twin Valley South kindergarten registration will be held April 1-5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and also April 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. Please bring your child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records and two proofs of residence which are required in order to register.

Senior Citizen Dinner

Twin Valley South High School, with the financial support of four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a senior citizen dinner on Tuesday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the school office at 839-4693 or 839-4688. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 29. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, West Alex Lions Club, and West Alex Kiwanis Club.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with Early Bird Games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Church of the Brethren

Free community meals are the first Wednesday of every month; next on April 3, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St., West Alexandria.

Salem Lutheran

During Lent, Salem Kids, for age 3 years through sixth grade, will meet every Wednesday from 6-6:45 p.m.

Lenten meals are open to the public from March 6 through April 10 each Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by the Lenten Services at 7 p.m.

Ohio Mission District Youth Retreat, for those in sixth through 12th grade, will be held April 5-7, at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg. Reserve your child’s spot to connect with other Lutherans, by contacting Pastor Mershon, 839-4210.

Stations of the Cross: On Good Friday, April 19, the Fellowship Hall will be transformed into a Prayer Labyrinth from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. There will be prayer stations reflecting Christ’s journey to the cross. Our traditional Good Friday service will take place at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, that same day.

Men’s Prayer Breakfast is held every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, prayer and Bible study. The next Men’s Prayer Breakfast is April 20.

Easter Flower Orders: A sign-up sheet for Easter flowers is in the church library. There is a choice of a three- or four-bloom lily for $7.50 or a non-hardy hydrangea for $11. Final day to sign up is April 7.

Easter Services: 7:30 a.m. Sunrise Service Program, presented by LCO and Salem Kids, 8:30 a.m. Breakfast, 9 a.m., children’s egg hunt, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, and 10:30 a.m. worship service with communion.

The Health Ministry will do blood pressure screenings the fourth Sunday of each month, next on April 28. Participants will receive a blood pressure log with current follow-up recommendations, lifestyle modifications and recommendations. Information on blood pressure and strokes is also available.

Coups for Troops is accepting your unwanted and recently expired coupons in the church library. Coupons up to two months expired are accepted at military commissaries.