BOE to purchase voting equipment

EATON — The Preble County Board of Elections is preparing to replace voting equipment.

During a meeting on Thursday, March 28, the board reviewed figures and equipment it wishes to purchase. The board will be applying for $577,725.07 from the State of Ohio, but is also responsible for purchasing equipment on its own first.

The board selected Elections Systems and Software as its vendor. ESS’ quote includes: 37 DS200 scanners, DS450 high speed scanner, 45 Express Votes, two printers, two laptops, third party products, 110 memory devices, and other equipment.

According to Director Terri Hans, the state will not pay for training or preventive maintenance. That will be $8,020 each year the Board of Elections will have to add to its budget.

The total the State of Ohio will not pay for is $18,100. According to Hans, this is money the PCBOE will find in its budget.

After allotting the money from the State of Ohio toward new equipment, Preble County Board of Elections will have $49,566 left over. According to Hans, there is no expiration on that money. The board will have that money until 2023.

Next, the board will have to present this plan to the Preble County Commissioners. Then, it has to submit the plan to the State of Ohio.

Once the state approves the plan, the commissioners have to complete a resolution to accept the plan, according to Hans.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH