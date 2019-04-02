BOE discusses moving to new buidling

EATON — The Preble County Board of Elections is discussing moving from the Preble County Courthouse to a new building.

During a meeting on Thursday, March 28, the board discussed three different building options and why members feel a move is needed.

“We need to move out of the courthouse, because of space. With the new equipment, it is going to be tight and we want climate control. We were downstairs yesterday morning and it was 70-80 degrees in that room,” Director Terri Hans said.

The BOE also has storage in the attic and feels it has outgrown the space allotted to it in the courthouse.

Because of these reasons, Hans has begun looking at different building options. The first option is the Kramer building. They recently held a two hour meeting with John Kramer to discuss the space and options, according to Hans.

“We talked about securing that one room for our secured storage area. I didn’t like the thing about the bars, which I can see, but there is another option. You know how the signage is on the green sheet? He has another one,” Hans said.

“We also talked about handicap parking spots. We have 16 spaces so we need two spots. We would have to put signage up and he suggested putting it on the south end, next to the fence. We could put signage against that fence and it is not sticking out like a sore thumb.”

John Kramer has also promised to maintain the lot for snow removal. He is also willing to part with some of the furniture currently in the building.

The Board of Elections would have to determine the price of renovating the space for its needs. Hans compiled a list of projects which needed completed for the building and Kramer is going to do the same.

The next building discussed was the Fine Arts Center building.

According to Hans, the following items would need to be addressed: the air conditioning unit would need to be moved, concrete pad would need to be installed at the rear doors for loading, counter space, ceiling leaks, men’s restroom not ADA compliant, additional wall structure, exterior building signage, and double lock on storage areas.

A third option was discussed, but not in as much detail.

The board will be presenting these options to the Preble County Commissioners on Monday, April 8.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

