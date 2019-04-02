Business Expo coming April 12-13

EATON — The annual Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is set for Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, and promises a wide range of exhbitors and vendors.

The Expo, presented this year by Preble County Chamber Champion Reid Health, is held each year at the Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages approximately 100 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year.

The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, construction, automobile, technology and marketing companies — and more.

There will be food vendors on site, and a “Kids Corner” with activities for children and visits with the exotic animals of Safari Junction. New for Kids Corner in 2019 is an inflatable bounce house from Prestige Entertainment Unlimited.

Food vendors on site will include Funky Fusion Foods, Papa John’s, Buckeye Jake’s, Bratt Tasties, Farm Fresh Catering and 1808 Cafe. The Greenbriar Senior Campus is providing a “Senior Services” rest area for those who need to take a break during the busy Expo.

The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $1, free for children under 12.

Grand sponsors for this year’s event include Reid Health, Prograde Excavation & Demolition, Kettering Health, Preble County Safety Council, Premier Health and Wallace Heating & Air.

Expo sponsors include Lowman Heating & Air, Eagle Fence Construction, Boone Power Equipment, Koenig Equipment, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC, the Preble County Development Partnership, New Paris Area Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Event sponsors include GMT Roofing, Preble County Power Equipment & Rental, Brubaker Grain, The Greenbriar Campus and Opti-Vise IT.

Walnut Harvest Auctions is sponsoring and providing portable restroom facilities.

For additional information, email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949.

R-H Staff