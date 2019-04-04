PCDP hosting “photographic cruise”

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Park District (PCPD) will feature a free photographic cruise to the inside passage of Alaska on Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. with Tom Hissong.

Hissong has followed an exciting career path working as an Interpretive Naturalist/Environmental Educator in the Dayton, Ohio area for nearly 41 years. He retired from his position as the Education Manager at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm north of Dayton in March of 2017.

Prior to his position at Aullwood, he served as a naturalist with the Five Rivers Metro Parks for two years, which followed 16 years in the position of Curator of Education with the Dayton Museum of Natural History. He is well known throughout the Dayton area for his expertise as an avid ornithology instructor and bird watcher and for his enthusiasm in teaching many children and adult classes on natural history topics each year.

Listed among his international expeditions are Australia, the Peruvian Amazon and Andes, Kenya, Panama, High Arctic Norway, Costa Rica, Galapagos Islands, and Canadian Rockies. In 1984 he received the Dayton Tripod Camera Club’s Nature Photographer of the Year Award.

Hissong has recently joined Holland America Lines to work as Guest Onboard Naturalist cruising the Inside Passage of Alaska during the summer months. This program will be located at the Garber Nature Center located at SR503 N., Lewisburg, OH. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Dress for the weather, as the program will be in an outdoor pavilion. Check out PCDP’s website at www.preblecountyparkdistrict.org or find them on Facebook. RSVP at 937-962-5561 appreciated, but not required. Donations are welcome.