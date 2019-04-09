Clerk of Courts discusses building with commissioners

EATON — Clerk of Courts Chris Washington hopes to construct a building to house the Title Office, Preble County Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), Driver Examination Station, and other offices which would pay rent.

Washington attended the Preble County Commissioners meeting on Monday, April 1, to discuss his proposal with the board.

Washington said, they need to figure out what all parties’ “wants and desires” are, so they can move forward with the project.

“We have the estimate of $10,000 to put together all this and at the end of the day we’re going to say, this is what it is going to take, can we justify this expense and afford it,” Commissioner Rodney Creech said.

Washington added, he would like move forward, as they will not know if they can afford the project until they know what all needs to be included.

In other business:

State Representative J. Todd Smith stopped by the commissioners’ office to vocalize his support of Preble County.

“I just wanted to mention the fact that I know you take your positions as an honorable charge from the people of this county. I wanted to stop by and say thank you for serving. Just know that in Columbus you have a friend,” he said.

“We would love for you to reach out to us anytime we can help you work and do anything that is going on in Preble County where we can be in anyway. Also, to let you know that the lines of communication are always open. Please reach out to us.”

•The board authorized an expenditure of $3,256.59 for the purchase of three antennas, an amplifier, and miscellaneous parts for EMA.

•The board approved a resolution proclaiming May 2019 as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

•The board noted receipt of a bid recommendation for the County Engineer to reject the following bid: 2019 Kimmel Road Pre-Stressed Box Beams project.

•The board noted receipt of the Escrow Agreement for the FY19 Small Paving Project agreement with Wagner Paving and LCNB National Bank.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse unless noted otherwise.

