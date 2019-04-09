WA criminal charges showing increase

WEST ALEXANDRIA — According to West Alexandria Police Chief Tony Gasper, criminal charges issued have increased in 2019. During a West Alexandria Village Council meeting on Monday, April 1, Gasper presented his report detailing the increase.

He explained, criminal charges are at 33 for the year. In 2018, at this time of the year, they were at approximately 15 criminal charges. Warrants and other calls are at the same level as past years.

In other business:

EMS Chief Tom Smith reported, the department has recently purchased new cabinets that are on wheels and look more professional than what the department was previously using. Two weeks ago, they purchased a new faxing program and working on going paperless by not printing the EMS reports.

West Alexandria EMS will also be assisting in a mock crash at Twin Valley Local Community Schools in preparation of Prom on April 26.

Council approved Captain John Glander’s promotion to Assistant Fire Chief of West Alexandria. Glander also gave the department’s report for the month. He shared, the county will be testing tornado sirens on April 13 at 10 a.m., weather permitting. The testing is part of new CAD system. Every first Wednesday of the month, weather permitting, there will be a tornado test as well.

According to Mayor Carol Lunsford, the village will be hosting a craft show and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 13, at Twin Valley Local Community Schools. The craft show will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Breakfast with the Easter Bunny starts at 9 a.m., and there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Tickets are required for the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

West Alexandria will be holding its next village council meeting on Monday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in the EMS Building.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

