PCRTA to hold meeting

WEST ALEXANDRIA — All retired educators and school employees are invited to join Preble County Retired Teachers Association (PCRTA) as members hold their first 2019 meeting at noon on Tuesday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2139 Enterprise Rd., ( Ingomar )West Alexandria.

The menu will include ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, perfection salad, rolls, beverage and pie. The price of the meal is $10, with reservations by Saturday, April 6, to Darrell Meeks (dpmeeks@embarqmail.com).

There will be a short business meeting, followed by a musical program presented by students from West Elkton Intermediate School, directed by Cody McPherson.

For more information, go to www.pcrta.org.