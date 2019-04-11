Grand jury issues indictments

EATON —A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, April 1, session:

Daniel Roy Preston, 328 W. Decatur Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments; Codey Spencer Loveless, 8204 W. Greenview Drive, Muncie, Indiana, carrying a concealed weapon with specification, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with specification, possession of drugs with specification, possession of drugs with specification, possession of drugs with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Brian Miller, 10079 Arch Street, Germantown, abduction with two specifications, abduction with two specifications, inducing panic with specification, inducing panic with specification, domestic violence, endangering children, unlawful restraint and unlawful restraint; Anthony Carver, 26 Elm Street, West Alexandria, breaking and entering, obstructing justice and petty theft; Erica L. Jones, 6601 Pleasant Valley Road, Camden, breaking and entering and petty theft.

Also: Darryl N. King, 123 W. Lexington Road, Eaton, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering and public indecency; Joshua Lee Messer, 9975 Greenbush Road, Camden, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug abuse instruments, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, diving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, and obstructing official business.

Also: Darryl C. Rike, currently homeless, trespass in a habitation, breaking and entering and obstructing official business; Justin Tyler Abner, 428 W. Main Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Ronald C. Howard, 8876 Quaker Trace Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and having weapons while under disability; Kimberly Ann Mackay, 5285 College Corner Pike, Oxford, aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children (two counts.)

Also: Aurel W. Collins, 8621 Germantown Road, West Alexandra,improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them; Isaac W. Aman, 513 Village South Drive, Eaton, violating a protection order; Isaac W. Aman, 513 Village South Drive, Eaton, violating a protection order; Andrea N. Cusimano, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Also: Ashley A. Adkins, 7425 Lexington Salem Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.