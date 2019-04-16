Reunion notices

Verona alumni banquet

The annual alumni banquet of the former Verona High School will be held Saturday, May 18, at Tri-County North High School. The 60-year class of 1959 will be the honorees. There will be “Honorable Mention” of these classes: ’39, ’44, ’49, ’54 and ’64. Former Verona students who graduated from Twin Valley North High School in ’65, ’66, & ‘67 are cordially invited also. Anyone who has ever attended Verona School and former teachers, are welcome. A social time will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, cost is $14.25 per person. For reservations or more information call Judy Black White at (937-902-7834) or email jblackwhite@woh.rr.com.