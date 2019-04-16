Early-in person voting schedule for area school issues announced

EATON — The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a May 7, 2019 Special Election for the Tri-County North and the Valley View Local School Districts. Early in-person voting at the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, will be held on the following days and times:

Weeks One, Two and Three of Voting

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each weekday, Monday through Friday – April 9 through April 26

Week Four of Voting

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each weekday, Monday through Friday – April 29, through May 3

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4

• 1-5 p.m., Sunday, May 5

Election Week

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6

The early in-person voting will now be conducted as voting on Election Day. A qualified voter who wants to receive and cast an absentee ballot in-person at the courthouse must announce their full name and current address to the election officials and either must provide one of the of the valid forms of identification that are acceptable on Election Day or submit a completed written application containing their driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security Number.

An early in-person absentee voter who is issued an optical scan ballot must mark the ballot at the courthouse and then insert the voted ballot into the optical scanner to cast it. The voter cannot receive a replacement ballot after that voter’s ballot has been cast. However, if an absentee voter tears, soils, defaces, or erroneously marks a paper ballot before the ballot is cast, the voter may return it to the election officials and receive a replacement. A voter may receive a replacement ballot up to two times.