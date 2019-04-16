First annual TCN PAWS Day to be held

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North High School would like to show gratitude for the community’s support by giving back. On Friday, May 3 (rain date May 6) from 8-11 a.m., high school students will be serving the community by setting up and preparing the Lewisburg Community Garden, cleaning up the park and cemetery, and mulching on village owned properties.

This is the first annual PAWS (Panthers Active with Service) Day to be held.

One way to promote 21st century skills is to instill in students an attitude of gratitude and service to others. TCN wants its students to contribute to making the world a better place and work cooperatively with others when they graduate. The Tri-County North community has been generous with its support of the schools; this service project provides a way for students to say “thank you.”