Possible drowning investigated at Hueston Woods

HUESTON WOODS — On Tuesday, April 9, at approximately 11:57 a.m., Preble County deputies responded to the marina in Hueston Woods State Park regarding a possible drowning. The initial investigation found two elderly male subjects had been fishing from a small boat when the victim, Jerald Parlett, stood up in the boat. This caused the boat to capsize and both men ended up in the water.

Two nearby fishermen heard water splashing and went to assist the two. The fishermen were able to get both men into their boat. It was during this time Parlett may have suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. Both men who had been in the water were taken to shore and CPR was started on Parlett.

Deputies assisted with CPR until EMS arrived on scene. Parlett was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Parlett, 65, of Miamisburg, was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted this morning. Neither Parlett or his friend were wearing life vests at the time of the incident, but both had access to them in the boat.

“The two local fishermen who assisted Parlett and his friend clearly prevented this incident from becoming a double tragedy. Without their quick action to get both men from the water and to the shore, I’m afraid we may have had a second death in this case,” Simpson said.

Deputies will await the findings from the autopsy to determine what caused Parlett’s death. Deputies were assisted by Camden EMS, College Corner FD and Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

This case remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.