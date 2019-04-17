Both drivers killed in head-on crash

PREBLE COUNTY — The two drivers killed in a head-on collision on Ohio 122 Friday night, April 12, were identified on Saturday as Brian Logan, 37, of Camden, and Steven Fore, 69, of New Paris.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports, Logan was traveling north on Ohio 122 when the 2007 Jeep Liberty he was driving went left of center and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Fore, who was traveling south.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OSP Sgt. Dallas Root, a passenger in Fore’s car was taken to an area hospital via CareFlight. The female passenger’s condition was unknown at press time.

Ohio 122 was closed in both directions at Schul Road for several hours while the crash was investigated and the OSP sent for a traffic crash reconstruction team.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing at press time.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_OSP.jpg