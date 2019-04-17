Older Americans Month 2019: Connect, Create, Contribute

EATON — Each year, more and more older adults are making a positive impact in and around Preble County. As volunteers, employees, employers, educators, mentors, advocates, and more, they offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. That’s why Older Americans Month (OAM) has been recognizing the contributions of this growing population for 56 years.

Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) each May, OAM provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and resources to help communities support and celebrate their diversity.

This year’s OAM theme, Connect, Create, Contribute, encourages older adults and their communities to:

• Connect with friends, family, and local services and resources.

• Create through activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment.

• Contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.

Preble County Council on Aging will celebrate OAM by promoting ways that community members of all ages can take part in helping Preble County thrive. We encourage you to:

Connect: Give us a call to find out all the great activities and trips we have to offer, 937-456-4947

Create: Join one of our art events or create your own art and share it with us. Have a story you want to share, let us know by calling 937-456-4947 ext. 217.

Contribute: Thinking of volunteering with us? We have a variety of opportunities to match you with.

Communities that support and recognize older adults are stronger! Join us in strengthening our community – this May and throughout the year. Visit the official OAM website for ideas and inspiration, and follow ACL on Facebook. You are invited to PCCOA’s Senior Day and Annual Meeting on Tuesday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop in for this free, fun event!

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.

Barb McFarland and Dorothy Coy are shown at last year's Senior Day activity.