Senior edition

EATON — Eaton Computer will be here the last Friday of each month teaching seniors about technology. The topic for Friday, April 26, is “Using your tablet.” Call to pre-register. Class begins at 10 a.m. at the Senior Activities Center.

Senior Day & Annual Meeting: Save the date, Tuesday, May 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., when we will be having fun at the senior center! Free event, with vendors, cook-out, live entertainment, and much much more.

Building a Web of Connection: This activity is a visible and tangible sum of the web of connection that unites it. Join us on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

Tai Chi: We have a great new Instructor, Cindy Schneider, Occupational Therapist, teaching Tai Chi with a Qi-Qong warm up. Tai Chi incorporates moves to facilitate balance, coordination, strength, endurance and memory. Classes are on Mondays from noon-1 p.m. at the senior center. Pre-registration is a must, space is limited, cost is $5 members, $15 non-members. 937-456-4947

Soaring Eagles Casino: Let’s take a trip to Mount Pleasant, MI Oct. 1 -3, to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort! Enjoy a variety of food options prepared by world-class chefs, bustle in town, or tootle around the casino and resort playing, relaxing and unwinding. Costs vary from $344 to $599 call for more details.

Sumner County, Tennessee: Down home on the farm for 4 days and 3 nights, Sept. 24-27. There is plenty to do and see on this trip, such as the Johnny Cash film presentation, visiting Long Hollow Gardens and other tours like Ronnie McDowell’s Strawberry Manor, wine tasting and so much more. Costs are $609 per member and $659 per non-member.

San Antonio, Texas Presentation: Jake of Collette will be here on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. to speak with us about Christmas in San Antonio. A trip to the enchanting River Walk, the legendary Alamo, and the “Texas White House”. Date of the trip is Dec. 1-5.

Miami Valley Gaming: Now they have over 1,700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too! Willy Wonka-World of Wonka, the Candyman is back with an all new assortment of wondrous delights and magical surprises in Willy Wonka World of Wonka. Casual dining at Trifecta and MV Perks plus the discounted Acres Seasonal Buffet. Join us Thursday, Aug. 15 for this event in Lebanon.

‘Hairspray’ at Beef & Boards: This musical comedy is set in 1960’s Baltimore, with a dance-loving teen, Tracy Turnblad auditioning for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” Upon winning, she becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun, and fashion. After the show, we will eat at the buffet at Beef & Boards.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.