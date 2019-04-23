Armed robbery investigated by PCSO

EATON —Preble County law enforcement continues investigating an armed robbery which occurred at the Pilot Truck Stop on Friday evening, April 19.

According to Preble County Sheriff’s Office reports, on Friday, April 19, at 11:37 p.m. deputies responded to the Pilot Truck Stop, located at U.S. 127 and I-70, regarding an armed robbery which had just occurred.

The initial investigation found “a light skinned black male wearing a ski mask, entered the front of the store and approached the clerks, pointing a gun at them. The suspect ordered the clerks to open the cash drawers.”

According to reports, the suspect was approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall and was wearing a jogging suit with a New Orleans Saints emblem on the left chest.

After obtaining cash from the drawers, the suspect fled the store running north, according to a PCSO press release.

Based on security video and witness statements, deputies believe the suspect got into a black Ford Escape SUV which was parked nearby and occupied by a second black male.

The vehicle possibly had a temporary plate on it. The vehicle then left, traveling east on I-70, according to reports.

No one was injured during the incident and the case remained under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at press time.

