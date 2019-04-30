TCN FFA thanks banquet sponsors

LEWISBURG — On March 10, the Tri-County North Miami Valley Career Technical Center (MVCTC) FFA held its annual FFA banquet. This year there were 244 FFA members, guests, and community members present.

TCN FFA thanks the community, parents and anyonewho has helped over the past year and helped at the banquet.

Tri-County North MVCTC FFA would also like to say “thank you” to the following sponsors who supported the chapter’s FFA banquet:

•Platinum Sponsors $100 and up

Ric Prater, Joe Conley, Via’s Welding LLC, Pete & Marsha Jones, LCNB National Bank, John & Lynn Ferguson, Lloyd & Glenna Shively, Carrie Kerby & Family, George Prater & Family, Webster Farms – Mike & Matt, and Protective Coating, Inc. — Kevin, Lisa & Joe Conley, Kaylee & Cody Lebo.

•Gold Sponsors $75-$99.99

The Farmers State Bank

•Silver Sponsors $50-$74.99

Susan Heck, Jeremey & Janine French, Heeter Insurance Agency, Mr. & Mrs. Roger Gebhart, and Quality Tile & Drainage.

