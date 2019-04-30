District library activity schedule released

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

May 9, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Book Club – The Alex Crow by Andrew Smith

April 27, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

May 20, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1- 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5:00 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack!

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• April 30: Animation Club

• May 7: Games

• May 14: Tiny Food

Kids, Tweens & Family Programs

Craft and Storytime

April 29, at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting fun afterwards!

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

Families can come to the West Elkton Branch every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. to enjoy a fun craft.

•April 25 — Viewfinder Painting “Collage”

•May 2 — Paper Flower Mother’s Day Bouquet

•May 9 — Pop-Up Cards

•May 16 — Flower-Patterned Candle Holder

Tween-tivities: Ukulele

April 25, at 5 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Have you ever wanted to play a musical instrument? Now’s your chance to try the ukulele! Tweens (ages 8-12) are invited to join us for a beginner-level ukulele lesson. No musical experience is necessary! This small group introduction will cover the basics of finger-picking, and will give everyone a chance for hands-on experience. *Please register in advance*

April Homeschool Hour – String Painting

April 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Create your very own string paint flowers at this homeschool art lesson! This paint pulling process creates unique designs by using a piece of string instead of a paintbrush. Experiment with color mixing, symmetry, and more as you tackle a new technique. This program may get messy, so dress accordingly! *Please register in advance*

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack!

Family Storytime Night

May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Help us celebrate Children’s Book Week (April 29th- May 5th) by joining us for this multi-age, family storytime! We’ll read some well-loved children’s books, sing songs, and make a fun craft. Families can come dressed comfortably in their PJs!

Book and Bake Sale – New Paris Library

Come to the New Paris Library from May 11th through May 17, during open hours to comb through our selection of used books, DVDs, and more! Then, stop by to purchase a yummy baked good. Proceeds benefit the library.

Library Picnic

May 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library: We’re going on a picnic and are bringing snacks, crafts and other fun activities. We hope you will join us.

School’s Out Dance Party!

May 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: There are so many reasons to dance! School is out, it’s almost summer, and most importantly, dancing is fun! We’ll have a variety of kid’s music, glow sticks, and bubbles! So put on your dancing shoes and shimmy on down to the library!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Organization Station

April 25, at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Library: This storage board provides space for note taking, and for saving memos, photos, or other important tidbits! This program is intended for grades 6-12. Please register in advance at your branch.

Tween & Teens Star Wars Party!

April 24,at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Library: Come and play Star Wars video games, win memorabilia, and enjoy drinks and snacks at your library.

Adults

“Jump-Start Your Creativity” Talk with Nancy Christie

April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Are you in a writing rut? Are you having trouble deciding what to write when you sit down to write? Not to fear! “Jump-Start Your Creativity” will help you rev up your inspiration engine so you can continue on your writing journey! During her talk, rut-busting author and speaker Nancy Christie will provide practical tips to get you out of your writing rut, drawn from her award-winning book,rut-busting book for writers. Nancy will give you a myriad of suggestions to break through your roadblocks so you can get back on your creative path.

Adult Craft: Decoupage Wine Bottles

May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Customize your very own wine bottle to use as a vase or just a conversation piece! All supplies provided.

Beginners’ Microsoft Word

May 9, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Learn the very basics of Microsoft Word – text formatting, saving documents, adding pictures and WordArt, and so forth. Some computer experience required. Stop in at the library to sign up, or call 456-5562.