Preble County CVB promoting travel, tourism industry

PREBLE COUNTY — May 5-11 marks the 36th annual National Travel and Tourism Week, and the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is on board in supporting the many ways travel can contribute to the local community.

Driving through the center of Preble County, the county seat in Eaton, visitors will see the CVB’s banner across Barron Street (U.S. 127) denoting the fact Preble County is “Our Home, Your Getaway.”

National Travel and Tourism Week unites communities across the country to celebrate how travel matters to American jobs, economic growth and personal well-being. The theme of this year’s NTTW, “Travel Matters,” highlights the innumerable ways in which travel makes up the fabric of Preble County and the entire region’s culture and economy.

Each day of NTTW will celebrate a different facet of travel: the economy, new experiences, jobs, infrastructure, health benefits, hometown pride and how travel strengthens families.

“Travel supports one in nine American jobs in some way, including those at retail and restaurant establishments and more, right here in Preble County,” said Stephanie Garrett, president of the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Board of Directors. “Your Preble County CVB is one of Preble County’s best-kept secrets, with a volunteer board of talented people helping to promote Preble County to tourists around the state. We’re embarking on our first-ever major marketing endeavor with Tourism Ohio this year — it’s our job to get the word out about Preble County and what we have to offer and we’re taking that job seriously!”

“This week, we are celebrating travel’s powerful impact on our community. We’re calling on everyone — from elected officials to all of our local friends and neighbors — to join us in saluting this important industry, and to support pro-travel legislation at the local, state and national level.”

“In every pocket of America — from the largest cities to the smallest towns — travel matters,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “I, like so many others, got my start in the travel industry, and it shaped my life in ways I could have never imagined. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we’re celebrating how travel powers our economies, strengthens our communities, and changes our lives.”

Travel employs a diverse workforce in the country and across Ohio.

Any day trips or visits to Preble County are an important part of travel’s economic importance nationwide.

•Travel is a $2.5 trillion industry in the U.S.

•These visitors support 15.7 million American jobs — roughly 8.9 million direct travel jobs, and 6.8 million indirect jobs. •Travel-related spending generated $171 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue in 2018.”

“We don’t need to wait until National Travel and Tourism Week to promote ourselves. Every day is a good day to think outside the box and find ways to draw visitors in to visit our communities,” Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “Invite visitors to tour our eight historic bridges, attend one of our many local festivals, or come out to the Preble County Fair or Pork Festival. They’re going to spend money! And that money is going to help our local businesses grow and prosper, and in turn our entire county will be the better for it.”

Paid social media campaigns and more aimed at driving visitors to Preble County kick off this month. For additional information about events and activities across Preble County, visit www.preblecountypassport.com, or follow the Preble County CVB on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrebleCountyCVB/

National Travel and Tourism Week, May 5-11

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

