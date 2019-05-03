Eaton student participates in Honeywell Leadership Challenge

EATON — Eaton High School senior Addie Bell recently spent time at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama as an ambassador to the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA).

The Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA) is a unique scholarship program which aims to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). This year, 292 students from 41 countries and 27 U.S. states and territories will participate in in the program. HLCA provides innovative activities that develop students’ leadership skills through technology and science-oriented workshops, lectures, and team exercises. Activities are delivered in fun and exciting ways that bring STEM studies to life.

HLCA is open to all children, ages 16-18, of current full-time Honeywell employees around the world. Each year, several hundred students apply for admission to one of the two week long sessions, which run consecutively. Entry into the program is granted after a rigorous application and review process based on academic achievement and community involvement. Since its launch in 2010, Honeywell, in partnership with the USSRC, has awarded more than 2,709 scholarships to students.

Students engage in team-building challenges such as designing, building and testing their own model rockets; participating in simulated astronaut training sessions; coding challenges; shuttle missions; a moonwalk; and performing scientific experiments and other unique activities. The program also includes a rocketry activity to introduce students to computer science, aiming to encourage interest by addressing the coding gap.

This is not the first year Bell has been a part of the program. Last year, she competed in the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy and was presented with the top leadership award called the Power of Connected award for her class of over 170 students.

“It was one of the best weeks of my life last year. I just enjoy going there in general. It was really fun and I got to learn so many different things – I’m majoring in engineering now, because of that camp. We did a lot with robotics and building the rockets. I highly approve of how everything goes — it is really safe, fun, and brings out leadership qualities in people you wouldn’t think could be leaders,” Bell said.

While a participant last year, this year Bell served as an ambassador. In this role, Bell helped lead the group of students through hands-on activities, technology and science-oriented workshops, lectures, and team exercises.

“I was really excited for the people, it was always fun. I went to different groups and got to assist them, if they needed something in the lab or were having issues with their airplane. This year was really fun. I came in a little early, because they had to prep me,” Bell said.

“I had to help people integrate into what was going on and making sure they had a good time. Once it went on, I helped the mentors out with the different groups. This year I got to decide who won the Power of Connected award with my fellow Ambassadors.

“Overall, I would like to thank Honeywell for the experience. I really do believe it is life changing. I am really happy to be able to come back and change other people’s life. It was a fun, exciting, and educational experience. I really think it prepares you for college as well.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

