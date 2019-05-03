Oxford Community Band in concert celebrating 31 years

OXFORD — The Oxford Community Arts Center will welcome the Oxford Community Band in concert on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. The concert includes the following musical selections: St. Louis Blues (W. C. Handy; Arr. Booker), The Sound of Music (R. Rodgers & O. Hammerstein; Arr. Bennett), The Kadiddlehopper March (R. Skelton; Arr. Roullier) Deep River (J. Swearingen), Bond … James Bond (Arr. Bulla), Salute the Duke! (Arr. P. Yoder), Marches of the Armed Forces, (Arr. M. Sweeney), and King Cotton March (J. P. Sousa).

Admission to the performance is free, but donations are appreciated. All donations support the Band and OCAC equally.

The Oxford Community Band, composed of members ranging from teachers to accountants to students who share a passion for music, prides itself on not holding auditions and producing great music with few rehearsals. Concerts average 25-30 performers with instrumentals including the flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, trumpet, alto saxophone, trombone, euphonium, tuba, and percussion.

A graduate of the music education program at Morehead State University in Kentucky, Director Bob Eckhardt leads the group through roughly seven performances each year. Eckhardt is also a member of the Ohio Military Band, as well as the Southwest Ohio Symphonic Band.

This programming is made possible by the thousands of people, like you, who give generously to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Oxford Community Arts Center is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council. By strengthening investment and engagement in the arts, the Ohio Arts Council supports creative expression for artists, for organizations, for students and educators, and for the public.

The Oxford Community Arts Center is located at 10 S. College Avenue, in Oxford. For additional information contact the offices at 513-524-8506, email ocac@oxarts.org, or visit the website at www.oxarts.org. Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.