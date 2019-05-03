Camden Primary hosts first science fair

CAMDEN — Camden Primary School hosted its first science fair on Friday, April 26. The event included student projects and science-related organizations to show the young students the “adventure of science.”

The following organizations were featured at the science fair:

•The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery brought a scat discovery table.

•Miami University Geology Department brought fossils and other prehistoric items, the Psychology Department let students touch sheep brains and watch electric patterns of the human body using a tablet and leads, the Chemistry Club brought ingredients for slime making, and the Microbiology Club had a craft station for students to create their own bacteria.

•Cope Environmental Center in Centerville, Indiana, Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium of Clearwater, Florida all donated literature to represent their organizations.

•COSI, Cincinnati Zoo, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium all donated items to the Science Fair participants.

The following students participated in the science fair: Preston Kramer (Solar Power), Chloe Guckian (Cattle), Roman Fitzgerald (Water Powered Trains), Greenlee McReynolds (The Johnson Road Cleanup Project), Jenna Miller with Bray Buell (Hermit Crabs), Riley Cornell (Forest Food Pyramid), Clarence Mann (Water Cycle), Dakota Asher (Volcanoes), Maxwell Back (Solar Ovens ), Susie Duskey (Plants), Emma Townly (Wind Powered Turbines), Amelia Duskey (Feline Habitats), Kylie Via and Natalie Fogle (Solar System), Miller Berter (How Sunlight Effects the Earth), Callie Duckworth assisted by Paisley Weaver (Paper Mache Earth Project), Micah Anderson and Carson Capps (Megalodon), and McKenzie Krofta (Tornadoes).

Second grade teacher Mark Roberts organized the event. He believes that this event shines a spotlight on science in a very math and reading focus curriculum.

“It gives our students an opportunity to research, create, and present a science-based project that interests them, and the passion shows in the quality of their work. All of our students, including those presenting, thoroughly enjoyed all of our our guest presentations, hands-on activities, and student presentations. This event sparked an interest for science in many of our classes. Our Science Fair also gave many of our students their first opportunity to perform a presentation to peers and other students,” Roberts said.

“I was excited to build this science fair because i love science, especially related to the environment. Kids love science because there is so much hands-on learning and discovery. I also think that it is extremely important that our community be involved with our schools — it gives our students goals and a sense of importance to be exposed to a world beyond the walls of our classrooms. I am so happy with the presentations of our students and guests, and also with the positive reactions of students and staff at Camden Primary.”

Superintendent Matt Bishop added, “The district recognizes the need to promote STEM opportunities within the curriculum and at an early age. The Science Fair allows for students to go through the challenging process of inquiry. We are pleased with the results of their hard work and thankful for Mr. Mark Roberts for organizing and leading this year’s event.”

As for the future, Roberts does plan on organizing the science fair for 2020.

“I look forward to a bigger and better Science Fair in 2020. This was a first run for me, so I learned a lot with each step. I think we will have more student participation to follow the great presentations this year, and I would like to include more community organizations,” he said.

“I feel these science field careers and organizations provide a goal for our students to live like scientists and perhaps someday work in these fields that shape our future. We also had Science Club meetings in the weeks prior to the Science Fair, and I’d like to expand on that.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

