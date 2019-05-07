Camden K-9 aids in felony arrest

CAMDEN — Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock reported last week the department’s K-9, Dax, “sniffed out another felony.”

“These guys are red hot, one felony after another,” Spurlock said of Camden’s K-9 team, made up of Sgt. David Stemp and Dax.

The most recent incident led to the arrest of Julie A. Ward, 41, of Middletown, on charges included fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Eaton Municipal Court records, Ward was arrested following a traffic stop in which a K-9 Dax alerted to the odor of narcotics and inside a handbag a glass pipe with burnt marijuana, a glass pipe with a burnt crystal residue, and a plastic container with suspected methamphetamine inside.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

