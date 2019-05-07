News briefs

Preble DD PF Committee

The Personnel/Finance Committee of the Preble County Board of DD will meet at 10 a.m. on May 9, at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road Eaton, to discuss personnel matters as well as any other business coming before the board. The board may adjourn into executive session as appropriate under ORC 121.22.

Fire hydrant flushing notice

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants through Friday, May 10. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows us to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing your hot water heater at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in your home. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Eaton Public Works Division at 456-7157.

PSWCD board meeting

The May 2019 Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 a.m. at the office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. Note, this is a change from the regular meeting date. The meeting is open to the public. Call the office at 937-456-5159 with any questions.

United Way Golf Outing

The 15th Annual Preble County United Way Golf Outing will be held at Eaton Country Club on Friday, May 10, with starting times at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Teams are $300 and Tee and Cart sponsorships are $50 each. Teams and sponsors can visit https://conta.cc/2JHHDQy to register a team and/or become a sponsor. Checks can be made out to United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and sent to Preble County United Way at 225 North Barron St. Eaton.

Road closure

Camden Road between boxes 3549 and 3350 is closed beginning at Mann Road and ending at Antioch Road for five weeks for a full bridge replacement. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

Musicfest Concert

Planning is currently under way for a Musicfest Concert on Saturday, June 22 at the American Legion Post in West Alexandria. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter. Organizer Tanya Oglesby is currently looking for sponsors for the expenses of the Musicfest, so 100 percent of all ticket donations, raffle sales and contributions can benefit those in Preble County with MS. If interested, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743 or t.oglesby1973@gmail.com.

VFW Post 1577 Cruise-in

VFW Post 1577 in Camden will be hosting a Cruise-in on Saturday, June 22, with a rain date of June 29. There is a $10 registration fee due day of event. It will begin at noon with the show from 1-5 p.m. and judging to follow. Dash plaques will be given to first 20 cars. Trophies and People’s Choice will be awarded. The event will also feature free face painting and games for kids, karaoke, live bands, and food and drinks.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.