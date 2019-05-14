News briefs

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Monday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. prior to the beginning of the May 7, 2019 Special Election Official Canvass. The board will continue the regular business meeting on Thursday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m. and then complete the May 7, 2019 Special Election Official Canvass. Both meetings will be conducted in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Business Over Breakfast

The next monthly Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Over Breakfast meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 4, from 7:45-9 a.m., at the Brick Rhod Bistro, 109 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg. At this Business Over Breakfast series session, attendees will learn more about the Village of Lewisburg’s recent successful Downtown Revitalization Project and how the community and its small business owners are coming together to help better Lewisburg and its residents. Come learn more, enjoy breakfast and engage with Preble County Chamber members. Register online at www.preblecountyohio.com, call 937-456-4949 or RSVP to chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Everyone who attends will also have an opportunity to give a 30 second “commercial” for their own business or organization, so come prepared to share. Cost is $5 for Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members. Space is limited. Registration deadline is Thursday, May 30.

Road closure

Camden Road between boxes 3549 and 3350 is closed beginning at Mann Road and ending at Antioch Road for five weeks for a full bridge replacement. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Lewisburg Historical Society Ice Cream Social

Lewisburg Historical Society will be hosting their Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be entertainment, including chainsaw demonstration, Train City, Steam Engine, and identifying old family pictures. There will also be food available.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Musicfest Concert

Planning is currently under way for a Musicfest Concert on Saturday, June 22 at the American Legion Post in West Alexandria. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter. Organizer Tanya Oglesby is currently looking for sponsors for the expenses of the Musicfest, so 100 percent of all ticket donations, raffle sales and contributions can benefit those in Preble County with MS. If interested, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743 or t.oglesby1973@gmail.com.

VFW Post 1577 Cruise-in

VFW Post 1577 in Camden will be hosting a Cruise-in on Saturday, June 22, with a rain date of June 29. There is a $10 registration fee due day of event. It will begin at noon with the show from 1-5 p.m. and judging to follow. Dash plaques will be given to first 20 cars. Trophies and People’s Choice will be awarded. The event will also feature free face painting and games for kids, karaoke, live bands, and food and drinks.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.