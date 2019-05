Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board was presented with a proclamation from the Preble County Board of Commissioners recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month during a meeting on Wednesday, May 8.

Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board was presented with a proclamation from the Preble County Board of Commissioners recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month during a meeting on Wednesday, May 8. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/05/web1_MHRB1.jpg Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board was presented with a proclamation from the Preble County Board of Commissioners recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month during a meeting on Wednesday, May 8.