United Way raises $7,500 with golf outing

EATON — The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area Preble County office raised approximately $7,500 with its 15th annual golf outing, held on Friday, May 10.

There were 15 teams registered for the event to raise money for the youth of Preble County. The money raised from this event goes to a scholarship for high school seniors, Preble County Jr. Fair, and Jacob’s Ladder.

“The 15th Annual Preble County United Way golf outing was a great success. We had a lot of new teams and sponsors this year which helped us increase the amount we raised significantly. It is a fun and growing event that allows me to share information about United Way and the organizations we advocate for. This event allows the Preble County Branch to invest dollars in areas that are outside of our annual grant recipients and broaden the reach and visibility of United Way to more individuals in our community,” Director Alexa Joyce said.

“For more than 100 years, the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area has positively influenced our community, through investing in solving local needs, advocating on the region’s behalf in the state and nation’s capitals, and helping its citizens return over $700 million in investments back into their community, benefiting millions of residents and hundreds of charitable organizations. Working with our partners in the community, United Way helps children and youth succeed, supports the elderly and people with special needs, promotes wellness and self-sufficiency, and meets the basic needs of people in crisis.”

Sponsors for the event included: Ace Hardware, Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., Anytime Fitness, Bombshell Tanning, David Biggs-State Farm Insurance, Eaton Country Club, Eaton Hometowne Furniture, Eaton Place Restaurant, Edison State Community College, Essence of Wellness Chiropractic Center, Fiesta Charra, Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Heeter Insurance Agency, Henny Penny Corporation, Hewitt Ross Dental, Indiana University East, Kramer & Kramer Inc, Laborer’s International Union 1410, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lawn Plus LLC, Maple Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Michael Murphy Insurance, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, New Paris Chamber of Commerce, Opti-Vise IT LLC , Parker Hannifin, Preble County Council on Aging, Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board, Preble County District Library, Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Prodigy Salon and Spa LLC, Remagen Inc, Roselius Insurance Agency, Inc., Ruby June Boutique, Sherriff-Goslin Roofing , Silfex Inc, TimkenSteel, Twin Valley Bank, Wallace Heating & Air, Wal-Mart, Wings Ect., YMCA, and Your Flower Shop.

“We had more teams than we had last year and our sponsorships have went up greatly. It just means more money for our youth and our community,” Joyce said. “I want to thank each and every team, sponsor and donor who supported this event to make it the success that it was. I’d also like to thank the Eaton Country Club for hosting our event and working with us to keep our costs low so we are able to invest more of these dollars back into the community. The Stone Chimney Tavern at the Eaton Country Club is set to open on May 24, to the public and I encourage everyone to check their menu out!”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

