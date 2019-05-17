NT Recycling bin in danger of being removed

NEW PARIS — The recycling bin at National Trail Local School District is in jeopardy of being removed due to illegal dumping issues.

During his report to the Preble County Commissioners during a meeting on Wednesday, May 8, Landfill Manager David Wilson shared the ongoing issue with the county recycling bin, noting the National Trail bin as a major problem area.

Wilson explained, Preble County Solid Waste Management District Assistant Director Beth Wright is having to dig in the recycling bin to remove trailers worth of trash. If she does not remove this trash, which is a safety hazard, the County will be charged extra money.

Wilson noted his concern for Wright’s safety and suggested pulling the recycling bin from National Trail Local School District.

He added, Wright is concerned removing the bin would violate Preble County’s Solid Waste Plan, but the county is still offering recycling at the landfill.

“We’re offering a free service, but it is being abused,” Commissioner Denise Robertson said. “It is costing tax payer money to cover for the people that is going to abuse it. People need to understand this is a free service that we provide. If it continues to be abused, we can’t keep paying for public trash dumpsters.”

Commissioner Rodney Creech suggested monitoring the area with a camera before making that decision. Other recycling bins have been monitored with a camera in the past, which has decreased illegal dumping issues at those sites.

“It could be one person and I would hate to remove the dumpsters for the entire community, because of one person. We put the cameras up at the other ones. If you can put a deer camera up, I hate to penalize everyone for one fool,” Creech said.

Wilson noted, not only do cameras have a monetary cost, but they also cost Wright time when she has to review the footage for violations.

“We could try a camera and give it a certain time period and if it doesn’t improve [pull the bin],” Robertson said.

She added, they could move the bin as well, since that helped the situation at other locations in the county. Creech suggested, moving the bin at National Trail Local School District within range of the school’s cameras.

Wilson promised to get answers to those questions and email the board the appropriate answers.

Since the meeting, new signage at the bins has been added warning people they are being monitored at the site and that all reported illegal dumping cases will be turned over to the Preble County Sheriff.

