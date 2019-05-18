Eaton FFA Chapter hosts banquet

EATON — The 70th annual Eaton Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Banquet was held on March 28. The banquet recognized various members for their achievements throughout the year in several areas of agriculture, such as livestock, crops, and more. Students also used the banquet as an opportunity to wish seniors and Rebecca Holbrook, Eaton’s FFA advisor, goodbye.

The theme of the banquet was “Country Roads.” The banquet was opened by the 2018-2019 officers, and was followed by the tradition of the officer’s skit. After that, members’ participation and achievements were announced as follows:

Grain Merchandising is a contest where members learn how to finance and sell for businesses. Eaton blew away the competition in this contest by placing top ten in the country. Members who participated in this contest include Katelyn Niehaus, Kendale Hamilton, Becky Wright, Trent Broermann, and Andrew Brooks.

In Rural and Urban Soils, students take samples of soils and determine its different properties and characteristics. The Rural Soils team consisted of Mason Roell, Emma Arnett, Maddie Wright, Morgan Dare, Clayton Gregg, Kinzee Shafer, Matt Shrimper, and Allison Halveland. The rural team placed 1st in the county and 12th in districts. The Urban Soils team consisted of Jacob McIntosh, Tyler Laycox, Craig Posey, Rebekah Ruthers, Megan Hall, Matt Shrimper, and Nick Yung. The urban team placed 1st in the county and 3rd at districts. The team went to state sending its top team members, Andrew Brooks, Mallory Deaton, Kendale Hamilton, and Gabe Hoff, where they placed 7th.

In the Parliamentary Procedure contest, members run a mock meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of parliamentary law. The Novice team consisted of Tiara Miles, Morgan Dare, Clayton Gregg, Mason Roell, Maddie Wright, Allison Havleland, Tristan Apking, and Andy Turpin. The Novice team placed 1st at sub-districts, 2nd at districts, and 4th in the state. The Advanced team consisted of Becky Wright, Kendale Hamilton, Mallory Deaton, Jacob McIntosh, Tyler Laycox, Arica Hamilton, Dawson Brubaker, and Abby Wysong.

In the Greenhand Quiz contest, 1st year FFA members test their knowledge of FFA history and rules through 75 questions. The members on the team include Tiara Miles, Maddie Wright, Andy Turpin, Kinzee Shafer, Alison Halveland, Maggy Howard, Morgan Dare, Mason Roell, Tristan Apking, and Emma Arnett. The team placed 25 out of 144 teams in the state.

For some people, public speaking can be hard, but these FFA members enjoy it. Maddie Wright and Tiara Miles represented Eaton’s chapter by reciting the FFA creed, a five paragraph speech over what it means to be an FFA member. Maddie Wright placed 1st at sub-districts and Tiara Miles placed 3rd. In both beginning and advanced prepared public speaking, contestants create a 6-8 minute speech over an agricultural topic and then recite it by memory, answering questions about their topic. Spencer Hunt and Jonathan Clark competed in Beginning Prepared. Spencer Hunt placed 2nd in sub-districts. Eaton’s Advanced Prepared speakers were Arica Hamilton and Becky Wright. Arica Hamilton placed 1st at sub-districts and 3rd at districts.

The last category of public speaking is Extemporaneous. Contestants in this category choose an agricultural topic and get 30 minutes to research and create a speech while also being knowledgeable enough to answer questions on the topic. Eaton’s Andrew Brooks competed in this competition. He placed 1st in sub-districts, 1st at districts, and 4th in his room at State.

In the Ag Issues Forum contest, FFA members create a play over an agricultural issue. The 2018-2019 team placed 5th in the state with members being Katelyn Niehaus, Andrew Brooks, Spencer Hunt, Jacob McIntosh, Kendale Hamilton, Dawson Brubaker, and Mallory Deaton.

FFA isn’t all about crops and livestock! Eaton created two successful FFA basketball teams this year. The Junior Varsity team brought home one 2nd place and two 1st place wins at their tournaments. Players consisted of Morgan Dare, Mac Harper, Matt Shrimper, Emma Arnett, Kinzee Shafer, Gavin Bach, Maddie Wright, Tristan Apking, and Abby Wysong. The Varsity team took home a 4th place win in their tournaments. Their players included Ryan Brooks, Jerod Lee, Dawson Brubaker, Kendale Hamilton, Felix Durham, Nate Wysong, Carson Shafer, Jacob McIntosh, Kenley Weir, and Logan Cottle.

In the Outdoor Power Equipment competition, FFA members test their knowledge on mechanics. Contestants included Jacob McIntosh, Gabe Hoff, Clayton Adkins, Clayton Gregg, Tiara Miles, Nate Wysong, Mason Roell, and John Sullivan. They placed 65th on the exam.

Eaton took pride in helping to fund the Historical Society with the creation of the Haunted Trail. FFA members helped clear the trails and even played a part in acting out the spooky actors featured in the scary trail ride. The FFA members who helped in this event were Kendale Hamilton, Dawson Brubaker, Jacob McIntosh, Ella Bruce, Nate Wysong, Zach Cottingim, Maddie Wright, Becky Wright, Clayton Gregg, Jon Clark, and Ethan Howard.

Eaton was also proud of their officers, Mallory Deaton (Secretary), Kendale Hamilton (Reporter), and Jacob McIntosh (Treasurer) for receiving Gold ratings on their Officer Books. Eaton congratulates Alysa Sorrell and Alisha Rader for receiving their State Degrees.

Students wished their Ag teacher, Holbrook, a big farewell. She has been teaching Eaton students the importance of agriculture for 22 years now. “She has left a mark on Eaton and her hard work will not be forgotten,” members said in a press release.

“he may be leaving but her love for agriculture still lives in all her students.”

The ending of Eaton’s FFA Banquet consisted of the retirement and installation of officers. The 2018-2019 officer team was Andrew Brooks (President), Becky Wright (Vice President), Mallory Deaton (Secretary), Jacob McIntosh (Treasurer), Abby Wysong (Assistant Treasurer), Kendale Hamilton (Reporter), Rebekah Ruthers (Assistant Reporter) and Ryan Brooks (Sentinel). Eaton would like to introduce its new 2019-2020 officer team: Becky Wright (President), Kendale Hamilton (Vice President), Cheyenne Smith (Assistant Vice President), Mallory Deaton (Secretary), Maggy Howard (Assistant Secretary), Tiara Miles (Treasurer), Mason Roell (Assistant Treasurer), Maddie Wright (Reporter), Clayton Gregg (Assistant Reporter), and Abby Wysong (Sentinel).

