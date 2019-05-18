Summer camps offered at the Art Center

EATON — The Preble County Art Association is offering summer art camps this June at the Visual Art Center.

With school out for Summer Break, it’s a perfect time to have fun and get creative at the art center! We’ll have morning and afternoon camps for grades K-6 throughout the month of June. There will even be a pre-K camp and a camp for teens.

Parents can sign up kids for morning camps from 9 a.m-noon, afternoon camps from 1-4 p.m., or for the whole day.

Anyone is eligible to purchase a PCAA membership. Students in 7th grade or higher may apply to volunteer as camp assistants. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. each morning for drop off convenience but kids may want to bring an activity to occupy themselves until the 9 a.m. start time. PCAA will provide both a morning and afternoon snack but campers will need to bring their own lunch.

Camp themes and additional information can be found online at www.preblearts.org or by calling 937-456-3999.