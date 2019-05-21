2019 Larry A. Hart Memorial recipient announced

ELMORE — The Larry A. Hart Memorial Scholarship Committee has announced they recently determined the recipient for 2019.

Noah Cable was selected from several excellent candidates. Noah is the son of Daren and Jessica Cable of Elmore. Noah was a 2017 graduate of Woodmore High School and is currently a student at West Virginia University in pursuit of a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources as well as a minor in Forest Resource Management. When is high school, Noah became an Eagle Scout and was a crew leader at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico leading nine scouts on a 72-mile hike through the Rocky Mountains. The outdoors has played a large part in Noah’s life, as he is an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. Memberships include Ducks Unlimited, The Wildlife Society as well as Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Association.

The Larry A. Hart Memorial Schol3rship is a $1,000 scholarship which is sponsored by the Ohio Wildlife Officer’s Lodge #143 of the Fraternal Order of Police and The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club in Preble County. The scholarship is available to those persons who are graduating or have graduated from an accredited high school and will enroll, or are enrolled in an accredited college majoring in law enforcement or natural resources studies.

This scholarship was established in memory of Wildlife Office Larry A. Hart. At the time of his death, Larry Hart was a thirty-year veteran of the Ohio Department of Wildlife. Those in the professions of Wildlife Management and Law Enforcement recognize his integrity and his commitment to service and conservation.