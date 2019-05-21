Blue Star Mothers need help with donations

EATON — Blue Star Mother’s Chapter 11 will be accepting monthly donations for the annual Christmas Packing Party — Holiday Hugs. The packing party is held annually in November prior to the holiday season. Packages sent have increased year after year, and the local Blue Star Moms are up to 200 care packages sent to deployed soldiers during the holiday season.

The moms are reaching out to the community to request monthly donations of items needed as their supplies are running low. Every month there will be items requested which can be dropped in bins at the following locations: Ace Hardware and Gillman’s in Eaton, and at the Lakengren Office.

June 1-30, the Blue Star Mothers ask the public to consider dropping off a donation at those local locations.

For the month of June, items being requested are individual water flavor packets, individual hot chocolate packets, travel size games, and lip balm.

In addition to packing party donations, the chapter would love to grow the group with new membership. Anyone who is a military parent (currently active or honorably discharged), or who would be interested in joining as an associate member to support active military and local veterans, should reach out to Linda Samuels via email at linlsam@aol.com.

Blue Star Mother’s Chapter 11 is a 501-c3 Non-Profit organization, chartered by the United States Congress in 1947 during WWII. It is an organization on a mission to provide support to soldiers and veterans here or abroad, as well as providing support during a family’s military journey. BSM Chapter 11 covers Preble, Darke, and Butler Counties in Ohio as well as Wayne County, Indiana.

Monthly meetings are held the last Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at L&M Products in Eaton.

