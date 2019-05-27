TVS FFA members attend Ohio State Convention

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On May 2-3, the Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA chapter went to the Ohio State fairgrounds to attend the 91st Ohio FFA State Convention.

They had the opportunity to visit the Anthony Thomas chocolates factory while they were in Columbus for a tour. While at the fairgrounds, they got to walk around the expo center, learn about agriculture, and meet new people. The chapter had the option to speak with people from different colleges and businesses.

While at convention, several of the chapter members received awards. Reporter Ben Bitner, treasurer Nathan Epsey, and secretary Cheyenne Baker all earned a gold rating on their officer books. Kallen Pitz got second in the state for the Organic proficiency and Chyann Kendel got first for Accounting and Diversified Livestock proficiencies. Tazia Blaylock, Kaleb Cornett, Sydney Flory, Preston Glander, and Tommy Schleiger all got their State degrees. Chyann Kendel also earned the opportunity to become the Vice President at Large for the Ohio FFA.

