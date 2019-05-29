Search warrant leads to drug arrests

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On Sunday, May 19, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a narcotic related search warrant at 331 Sample Drive, near West Alexandria, after a short-term drug investigation. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, deputies located four subjects inside the residence.

Deputies located and seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and cash. Deputies believe illegal narcotics are being sold from the residence, Simpson reported.

Two of the subjects were detained and released without charges. Deputies arrested two subjects who reside in the house. Both were formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on Tuesday, May 21.

Richard W. Meeks, 52, is charged with having weapons while under disability, a 3rd degree felony; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor and possession of drug abuse instruments, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

Rebekah J. Meeks, 37, is charged with having weapons while under disability, a 3rd degree felony; tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor and possession of drug abuse instruments, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

Both have appeared for their initial appearance in court. Bond has been set in both cases and both remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.

